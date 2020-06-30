TODAY |

Police arrest man described as dangerous gang member who escaped from Auckland court

Source:  1 NEWS

A man who police said escaped court custody in Auckland on Monday morning, after allegedly posing as a prisoner being let out on bail, has been located and arrested by police.

William Tuitupou. Source: Supplied

William Tuitupou will now face an additional charge of escaping custody and is due to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow.

Earlier this week the Ministry of Justice would not comment on the incident, other than to say it is supporting a police review and the 48-year-old was under police custody at the time of his escape.

Police went door knocking and scoured CCTV in their search for Tuitupou, which ended with his arrest today.

