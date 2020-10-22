TODAY |

Police arrest man days after baby boy found dead at Auckland property

Police have arrested a man as part of a homicide investigation into the death of a baby boy in a South Auckland property last week.

Police said the 28-year-old was arrested this morning and charged with “assaults child”.

On Thursday, police said they were speaking with a man after the five-month-old was found dead at an address on Sandbrook Ave in Ōtara.

The baby was found dead in “unexplained circumstances”, police said at the time.

Oranga Tamariki's Alison Cronin, the regional manager for South Auckland, said at the time they were assisting police after the baby's death, but she was unable to comment further.

The man is expected to appear in Manukau District Court today.

Police said they cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid.

