Police arrest man accused of firing at officers during Mt Maunganui pursuit last week

A man accused of having shot at police in Mt Maunganui while fleeing from them on Friday has been arrested.

Police say Aren Curtis, 31, was fleeing on foot when he discharged a firearm in the direction of police officers.

According to police, he was located at an address in Hamilton East this afternoon.

On Friday, police said they spiked Curtis' car after he didn’t stop for them.

Police said he then got out of the car and was pursued on foot. It was during this pursuit that he allegedly fired a shot in officers' direction.

Tony Overall, who lives around the Seaspray Drive area told 1 NEWS he heard “a lot of sirens and later a helicopter”.

“It was all just like TV happening nearly in my street.”

He said he didn’t hear a gunshot, but the commotion was “enough to keep me awake and interested”.

He said the neighbourhood is usually peaceful.