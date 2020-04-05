Police arrest man accused of coughing, sneezing on people in Christchurch supermarket

A man who filmed himself deliberately coughing and sneezing on people at a Christchurch supermarket during the lockdown has been arrested.

The video was originally posted on the man's Facebook page but has since been removed. It showed a man walking around the Fresh Choice supermarket in Barrington, Christchurch, in a selfie video coughing and sneezing loudly at other people, in their direction.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS a 38-year-old man was arrested in Christchurch yesterday evening after being seen on video online coughing at people in a supermarket.

"The man has been charged with endangering life by criminal nuisance and obstruction of a medical officer of health," a spokesperson said.

He is due to appear at Christchurch District Court tomorrow, Monday 6 April.

In an earlier comment, the man offered his "sincere apologies", saying he had been "inspired by many prank pages" to do the video.

"I'm sorry for this prank that was played, It never should've happened, the alcohol had really taken effect and I have no sensor when I get this messy (sic)," he wrote.