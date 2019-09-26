Police arrest man accused of abduction and sexual violation of girl in Auckland

A 62-year-old man has been charged with the abduction and sexual violation of a 17-year-old girl in Auckland on Friday afternoon.

Yesterday, police were searching for Murray Edward Thomas Robertson, who had two warrants for his arrest for abduction for sex and unlawful sexual connection with a female over 16.

He was located in Tauranga this morning and arrested without incident, police said in a statement.

He is expected to appear in Tauranga District Court this afternoon charged with abduction and sexual violation.

The incident is alleged to have taken place about 4pm on Friday, September 20, when the 17-year-old girl said she was forced into a car in the carpark of the Mt Roskill New World.

Police said another unknown man was inside the vehicle, and he held her down while they drove and parked on Roseman Avenue in Mt Roskill.

Police continue the hunt for a second man.

"We do not know who he is and continue to ask anyone who has information which can assist police to contact us immediately," police said.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid.

"We have received a number of calls from members of the public which we are thankful for but we know someone out there will have information which can assist police in identifying and locating this man. Even if it is only minor, we want to hear from you."