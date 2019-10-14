Police arrest four Rebels gang members and associates, seize nearly $1m following lengthy investigation

Four Rebels gang members and associates have been charged following a three-month-long police investigation targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Bay of Plenty.

Police carried out search warrants in Taupō on Friday which led to the arrests, and the "principal offenders" appeared in Rotorua District Court on Saturday, police said today in a statement.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police have seized assets worth about $950,000, including a 6.3 hectare lifestyle block in Wairakei, a residential section in Omori, 10 vehicles, including a classic car and five Harley Davidsons, and jewellery.

They are facing several serious charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act, including dealing the Class A controlled drug methamphetamine, dealing MDMA, dealing LSD and charges relating to commercial cannabis cultivation.

Charges also include participating in an organised crime group, unlawful possession of pistols, supplying a pistol to an unauthorised person, conspiring to pervert the course of justice and conspiring to bring a false allegation.

Police also said they would not rule out further arrests being made in relation to the investigation.

"Make no mistake, gangs are all about organised crime and making money," detective senior sergeant John Wilson said.

"The sale of illicit drugs by these groups causes immense harm to those who can least afford it.

"Operations like this one targeting those trying to make money from the addictions and misfortunes of others sends a clear signal that crime, in the end, does not pay."

The Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act was enacted to allow police to ensure that people are held to account and do not benefit from the proceeds of crime, said detective senior sergeant Keith Kay, the officer in charge of asset recovery.

"This proceeding is an excellent result, in particular for the Taupō and Bay of Plenty communities," he said.

He also asked anyone who has any information that would assist police to report that information in confidence either to their local police station or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.