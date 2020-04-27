TODAY |

Police arrest five more people over theft of 112 Jucy rental vehicles in Auckland

Police have made further arrests and recovered more of the 112 vehicles stolen from the Jucy rental yard in Auckland.  

Sixty-nine stolen vehicles have now been recovered by police, and 19 arrests have been made. 

The vehicles were taken from the rental yard in Māngere, South Auckland, likely on Saturday, April 25.

That's a futher five arrests and 19 more vehicles recovered after the numbers police announced yesterday.

Matt Srhoj, Counties Manukau West area commander, said the vehicles have been recovered at various locations across Auckland, with the majority found at addresses in South Auckland.

"Police have now made 19 arrests in relation to our ongoing investigation and 10 people are currently facing charges, most of which relate to either unlawfully taking a motor vehicle or receiving property," says Mr Srhoj. 

There are still a number of stolen vehicles to get back and police say inquiries are ongoing with further charges likely.  

Police said yesterday those facing charges range in age from 21 to 52. Police were also aware that a few of the stolen vehicles had been advertised for sale online on platforms such as Facebook marketplace at very low prices.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact police by phoning 105 and quoting file number 200426/2493.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

