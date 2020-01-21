Police arrest another man following Hawke's Bay gang violence, bringing total to seven

Police have so far arrested seven people following gang-related confrontations over the weekend in Ruatoria and Taradale that left one man shot in the face.

The first clash between the rival gangs occurred on Saturday following reports of shots fired between the occupants of two vehicles in Ruatoria, according to police.

The second incident occurred on Gloucester Street in Taradale, Napier on Sunday around 1.15pm.

A firearm was discharged during a fight that police say involved 30 to 40 Black Power and Mongrel Mob members.

Officers have now charged a 36-year-old man with four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm over the Ruatoria incident.

It comes after the search of a Ruatoria address that led to the discovery of four firearms, according to police.

He was due to appear in Gisborne District Court today.

Police say scene examinations have been completed as well as forensic examinations of the vehicles involved in the incident.

They say officers working on the Taradale incident on Sunday are continuing to analyse relevant CCTV footage and other material.

On Wednesday, two men, aged 26 and 29, were arrested after the firearms incident in Ruatoria.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Havelock North on Wednesday and has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 22-year-old woman arrested at the same time will appear at Napier District Court on 5 February over a breach of conditions allegation.

Two men were also arrested in Flaxmere on Wednesday over possession of offensive weapons and drugs offences.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who has information about these incidents, including any CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist.

Information can be provided by calling 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.