Police arrest and charge 14-year-old over alleged attack on Auckland pizza delivery worker

Police say a 14-year-old male has been arrested and charged after he allegedly violently attacked a pizza delivery worker on Sunday night.
Waitemata Police said the youth will appear at Waitakere Youth Court on Tuesday next week facing a charge of aggravated robbery.
Police said enquiries into the attack are still taking place and it is possible that further charges will be laid.
The 47-year-old victim remains in North Shore Hospital in a stable condition.
