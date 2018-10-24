Police arrest 20 people in Waikato area in $3 million cannabis raid

Police in the Waikato region have arrested 20 people involved in an organised crime syndicate and recovered over $3 million worth of cannabis as well as other assets amassed by the group.

Source: 1 NEWS

The six-month police operation involving 160 staff resulted in the arrests being made in Taupo, Hamilton and Rotorua today with 12 of the 20 arrested remanded in custody.

Residential properties, vehicles, firearms and cash as well as about 3400 cannabis plants worth about $3.2 million were seized in the operation.

Property restrained by an order issued from the High Court today includes three residential houses, five vehicles, including two classic cars, nine Harley Davidson motorcycles, a jet ski, jewellery, and more than $100,000 cash.

Seven firearms, including three semi-automatic military-style rifles and one semi-automatic shotgun, were also seized.

Detective Senior Sergeant Keith Kay, Officer in charge of the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Asset Recovery Unit, says attacking the profits of organised criminal groups is a key part of police’s strategy to deter and disrupt their operations.

“Organised crime is all about money. Confiscation of the proceeds of crime is all about ensuring that criminals don’t benefit from crime," he said.

“Asset Recovery Units are working extremely hard pursuing assets and holding people to account right across New Zealand and this is just another example of our commitment to communities.”

Those arrested are all are due to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow, on charges relating to cannabis cultivation and supply, and participation in an organised criminal group.