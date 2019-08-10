Police approaching Ihumātao and Bastion Point very differently

Ihumātao has become one of the largest police responses to an occupation in decades but police say the way they operate now compared with Bastion Point 40 years ago is very different.

This past week tensions boiled over between protesting kaitiaki and police but throughout police were well aware of the history hanging over them.

The last big land occupation in Auckland was at Bastion Point where protestors were also fighting a housing development

Superintendent Jiill Rogers says police have approached the situation cautiously.

"The approach we have taken is one of aroha ki te tangata, to respect all that are there, hence the very softly calm, quiet approach we have taken," she says.

The country's top Māori cop, Wally Haumaha also stepped in this week, negotiating a reduction in police numbers.

He says that wouldn't have been possible without trust.