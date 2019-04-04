TODAY |

Police appealing for witnesses following suspicious fire in Blenheim

Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious fire in Blenheim on Wednesday.

The fire was reported in the vicinity of Quality Inn, on Nelson Street, at around 8.20pm on April 22, police said in a statement.

Police would like speak to anyone who witnessed a man running from the scene around the time of the fire.

The man was wearing a pair of light-coloured trousers or shorts with a dark top and he could have possibly suffered burns to his face and hands following the incident.

There were several vehicles on Nelson Street at the time of the incident, police said.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Constable Andy Watson on 105, quoting job number P041878705, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

