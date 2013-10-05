Police appealing for witnesses to Auckland crash which left motorcyclist critically injured

Police are appealing for witnesses to an Auckland crash between a car and motorcyclist last week.

Source: 1 NEWS

The incident occurred on Titirangi Road, New Lynn, at 3.15pm last Friday.

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a blue Hyumdai Accent travelling north on Titirangi Road went through a roundaout at the intersection with Gold Road and collided with a black Forza moped.

Witnesses who may have seen the crash or the vehicles involved prior to the incident have been advised to call police or the Serious Crash Unit.