Police appealing for witnesses to Auckland crash which left motorcyclist critically injured

Source:
Police are appealing for witnesses to an Auckland crash between a car and motorcyclist last week.
Source: 1 NEWS
The incident occurred on Titirangi Road, New Lynn, at 3.15pm last Friday.
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a blue Hyumdai Accent travelling north on Titirangi Road went through a roundaout at the intersection with Gold Road and collided with a black Forza moped.
Witnesses who may have seen the crash or the vehicles involved prior to the incident have been advised to call police or the Serious Crash Unit.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news