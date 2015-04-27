Police appealing for witnesses after death of man at Mount Manganui

Police are appealing for anyone who was near the entrance of Tauranga Harbour - including boaties on the water - in early hours of Saturday morning to come forward, as they investigate the death of a man.
On Saturday morning the body of a 29-year-old Tauranga man was found in a small motorboat at the Pilot Quay shore area of Mount Manganui.
In a statement today, police say they would like to speak to anyone who may have entered or exited Tauranga by boat between midnight Friday 4 October and 8am Saturday 5 October.
"We would also like to speak to anyone fishing in the harbour entrance or walking around the Mauao base track during the same period," Police say.
Anyone who can assist is urged to contact Police on 105.