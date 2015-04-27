Police appealing for witnesses after death of man at Mount Manganui

Police are appealing for anyone who was near the entrance of Tauranga Harbour - including boaties on the water - in early hours of Saturday morning to come forward, as they investigate the death of a man.

On Saturday morning the body of a 29-year-old Tauranga man was found in a small motorboat at the Pilot Quay shore area of Mount Manganui.

In a statement today, police say they would like to speak to anyone who may have entered or exited Tauranga by boat between midnight Friday 4 October and 8am Saturday 5 October.

"We would also like to speak to anyone fishing in the harbour entrance or walking around the Mauao base track during the same period," Police say.