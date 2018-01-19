 

Police appealing to public for new information over missing French tourist

Police will be based at a beach car park at Haumoana in Hawke's Bay on Sunday, making a renewed appeal for information to help find a French tourist last seen there a week ago.

Pierre Paludet in the days before he went missing.

Source: Supplied

Hawke's Bay police say based on inquiries so far, they believe Pierre Antoine Paludet and his vehicle were likely in the Domain car park in Haumoana from Wednesday January 10.

The 32-year-old tourist was last seen in the car park early in the evening on Friday 12 January. 

The police are urging anyone who has spoken with Mr Paludet, sighted his vehicle, or has any other information that may assist the investigation, to come and speak to police staff in person at the car park on Sunday, or make contact via their local police station or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

An aerial photo shows the location of Pierre Paludet's car in the Domain carpark in Haumoana.

Source: Supplied

Mr Paludet was sleeping in his vehicle and cooking in the area around his car when he was last seen.

Police say local residents had noticed a build-up of rubbish and his car seemingly abandoned, leading to the call to police on the afternoon of Saturday January 13.

Searches of the area to date have failed to locate Mr Paludet.

Pierre Paludet in the days before he went missing.

Source: Supplied

Police say they continue to liaise with Mr Paludet's France-based family who are increasingly worried about him.

His lack of contact with them is described as completely out of character. 

Pierre Paludet.

Source: New Zealand Police.

Pierre Paludet was last seen in the Huamoana reserve area on Friday.
Source: 1 NEWS

