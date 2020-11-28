TODAY |

Police appealing for public assistance to find missing East Auckland woman

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are appealing for information to help find a missing East Auckland woman.

Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong. Source: 1 NEWS

Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong was reported missing from her Sunnyhills home this morning. The last time she was seen was yesterday afternoon. 

The 55-year-old is about 160cm and of slim build, and may be on foot in the Counties Manukau East area.

Police and Zhong’s family have concerns for her wellbeing and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her, or who knows where she may be.

Anyone who can help police locate her is asked to call 105 quoting file number 201128/1909.

