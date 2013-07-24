Police appealing for information on Gisborne pedestrian fatality

Police investigating the death of 33-year-old Gisborne woman Kimberly Phillips, are seeking information from members of the public about the incident.

Police say a forensic examination of the car that struck Mrs Phillips has been completed and the driver has been spoken to, with no charges being laid at this time.

Ms Phillips died after being hit by a car in Cobden Street, Gisborne, on the night of Friday 16 June.



Prior to this, she was last seen on the same street around 11pm.

Police are also trying to locate a distinctive pink imitation leather jacket that Ms Phillips was wearing a short time before she died.