 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police appealing for information after woman was allegedly assaulted on road near Hamilton this morning

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police are appealing for information after a woman was allegedly assaulted early this morning near Hamilton.

Source: 1 NEWS

A 33-year-old woman has received serious facial injuries on a roadside near Eureka.

Officers are currently working to establish how the victim was injured.

Police would like to speak to anyone travelling on State Highway 26 between 11pm yesterday and 3am today who may have seen a man and woman on the roadside near Eureka.

The woman is currently being treated at Waikato Hospital.

Anyone with information that could help is urged to contact Hamilton Police on (07) 858 6200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:00
1
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most Read: Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

2
Thirty-three Chinese dead, 23 missing in boat sinking off Thai Island

Thirty-three tourists dead, 23 missing in boat sinking off Thai Island

3
Pep Guardiola.

'Pep effect' suggests England can win World Cup

4

Negotiations bear fruit for Foodstuffs North Island staff


5

Auckland mum says she was denied part of benefit due to loan from uncle to build wheelchair-friendly home

00:28
The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

Distraught Brazil fans comfort each other after World Cup elimination

The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

Brisbane-based Kiwi pastor has visa cancelled and will be sent back to NZ after allegedly confronting Muslims at two mosques

Immigration minister made decision.


John Armstrong: Peters has not put a foot wrong since stepping into Acting PM role

His handling of Australia's detention and deportation to NZ of criminals has stood out, our columnist writes.


00:12
The blaze managed to spread to two other buildings on Tutere Street.

Occupants lose everything as spectacular fire leaves Waikanae house gutted

The blaze spread to two other buildings and was put out in them as the house fire raged.

06:18
The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.

Thai Navy SEALS pay tribute to volunteer diver that died in Thailand cave rescue

"May you rest in peace and we will accomplish this mission as you had wished."