Police appealing for information after woman was allegedly assaulted on road near Hamilton this morning

Police are appealing for information after a woman was allegedly assaulted early this morning near Hamilton.

A 33-year-old woman has received serious facial injuries on a roadside near Eureka.

Officers are currently working to establish how the victim was injured.

Police would like to speak to anyone travelling on State Highway 26 between 11pm yesterday and 3am today who may have seen a man and woman on the roadside near Eureka.

The woman is currently being treated at Waikato Hospital.