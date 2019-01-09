TODAY |

Police appealing for information after Masterton family’s cat shot dead

Police are appealing for information after a Masterton family’s cat was shot dead last week.

The 10-year-old cat was found dead last Thursday afternoon on the High Street side of Solway Showgrounds. 

The cat appeared to have a bullet wound to its neck, with x-rays later confirming that the cat had been shot with an air rifle.

The 10-year-old cat was found dead on the afternoon of Thursday 10 December, on the High Street side of Solway Showgrounds. Source: 1 NEWS

Anyone with information about the case are urged to get in touch with Constable Hamish Bevin via 105, quoting file number 201214/7969.

