Police appealing for information after Masterton family’s cat shot dead

Police are appealing for information after a Masterton family’s cat was shot dead last week.
The 10-year-old cat was found dead last Thursday afternoon on the High Street side of Solway Showgrounds.
The cat appeared to have a bullet wound to its neck, with x-rays later confirming that the cat had been shot with an air rifle.
Anyone with information about the case are urged to get in touch with Constable Hamish Bevin via 105, quoting file number 201214/7969.