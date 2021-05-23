Police appealing for information after man fatally shot in Auckland's Ōtāhuhu

Police are appealing to the public for information after a man was fatally shot in the Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu early yesterday morning.

Police were called to the property on Beatty Street shortly after 2am on Sunday, where a 31-year-old man had sustained a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

"Police have been speaking to a number of people as part of our inquiries, including those who were present at the address at the time of the incident," police said in a statement today.

"Police have also been speaking to neighbours and people in the wider area and are still working to establish exactly what has happened."

There will be an increased police presence in the area and a post-mortem will be carried out today.

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210523/2150 or operation name Operation Alani.