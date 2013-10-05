 

Police appealing for help to identify body pulled from river near Rotorua

Rotorua Police are appealing to the public to help identify a man whose body was pulled out of a river. 

Police say the body was found by kayakers at around 3pm yesterday, downstream from the Okere Falls bridge on State Highway 33. 

The man is possibly Caucasian, short and of medium build. 

A police spokesperson said he was wearing a checked long-sleeve shirt with a 'Woodstock' shield-style emblem on the left shoulder, long dark pants and blue running shoes. 

Police believe he many have been in the water for a number of days or longer. 

Anyone with any information surrounding the man's death and his identity is asked to call police on 07 348 0099 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

