Police appealing for footage of Auckland house fire which killed man in October

Police are appealing for footage as they continue their homicide investigation into the death of a man in an Auckland house fire in October.

While two people managed to escape, Wiremu Arapo, 27, was found dead at the scene. Source: 1 NEWS

The body of Wiremu Arapo, 27, was found on October 20 following a house fire on Minerva Terrace, Cockle Bay, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said today in a statement.

Bolton said police have "continued to make progess" since a homicide investigation was launched last month.

"We are aware that there were many people in the area took photos or video of the fire at the time," he said.

"Police are asking people to submit their footage to assist with our investigation."

Bolton said police are seeking footage "leading up to, during and after the fire".

Cockle Bay resident Gayleen Mackereth witnessed the blaze in Cockle Bay. Source: 1 NEWS

Anyone with information on suspicious activity at the address, the fire or who is responsible have been urged to come forward.

To submit footage to police, click here.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 201021/0932, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

