Police appeal for witnesses in Kawerau hit and run

Source:  1 NEWS

A person is in a serious condition after being struck by a car on River Road in Kawerau on Monday morning.

St John ambulance. (File picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The person has been airlifted to hospital after the incident in the Bay of Plenty town which happened at about 10.50am.

In a statement, police said the car left the scene immediately following the accident are are now seeking the driver of the vehicle and appealing for witnesses. 

"We are also keen to obtain any CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist our inquiries.

"If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote event number P047996952," the statement said. 

River Road is closed between Ward Street and Fraser Street while a scene examination is carried out.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes.

