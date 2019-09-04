Police appeal for witnesses to fatal tourist bus crash near Rotorua

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a fatal bus crash near Rotorua yesterday.

Five people died after a tourist bus rolled near Rotorua on State Highway 5, between Waiohotu and Galaxy roads.

The incident happened around 11am after the bus carrying 27 tourists failed to take a moderate bend.

Police are now asking anyone who witnessed the crash and have not yet come forward to contact them.

Police also wish to speak to anyone who may have seen a white bus travelling south on State Highway 5 prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rotorua Police on (07) 349 9560.

Police say they are continuing to work to confirm the identities of those involved and notify their next of kin.

Following the crash, injured patients were taken several hospitals in the region, according to St John.

A further 15 patients were transported to a secondary triage area for further assessment.

A spokesperson from the Waikato District Health Board told 1 NEWS three people are in a stable condition at Waikato Hospital.

Seven other patients have been admitted to Rotorua Hospital and are in a stable condition, according to a Lakes DHB spokesperson.

This morning, Chinese Ambassador Wu Xi made her way to Waikato Hospital to visit injured patients. She is due to arrive in Rotorua around 12pm to visit others recovering from the ordeal.