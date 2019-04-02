Police appeal for witnesses of fatal Canterbury crash

Police are appealing for any information or witnesses to a fatal crash in West Melton on the outskirts of Christchurch that occurred on Sunday June 2.

The two vehicle crash which took place at around 9:50pm left one person dead, with another taken to hospital in a critical condition.

In particular, police are interested in speaking to anyone who witnessed or aided in assisting at the time of the crash, in particular a woman - believed to be a nurse - who stopped to help.