Police appeal for witnesses after Nelson cyclists knocked off bikes in hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run crash in Nelson that saw two cyclists knocked off their bikes this afternoon.

Police say the cyclists were knocked off their bikes by what's been described as a four-door car at about 2.30pm.

The incident happened at the intersection of Rutherford St and Van Diemen St with the car last seen headed toward Waimea Rd.

The two cyclists – a man and a woman in their 20s – were taken to hospital with what are understood to be moderate injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses as the description of the vehicle is currently limited to being a "four-door car", and they would like to speak to the driver.

If you witnessed this crash, or you were the driver who did not stop, please contact Constable Peter Buzzard on 021 192 0144.