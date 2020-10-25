Police appeal for witnesses after brutal bashing of teenager in Auckland park

Police are appealing for witnesses to a brutal daylight attack which left a teenager needing forty stitches.

The 17-year-old's mother, Louise Williams, who wants to keep her son's name hidden, says she is still traumatised by what happened last Thursday at Spargo Park in Massey.

"I got a distressed call from him - he was screaming ... help me, help me Mum, I've just had my head kicked in," Williams said.

She said her son was taking a lunchtime study break at a nearby reserve when he was attacked by four men, who stomped and kicked him for about five minutes.

After calling his mum, he managed to crawl to a nearby family friend's house, who then drove him to the emergency room where he received forty stitches.

Williams said he'll need surgery on his teeth.

Police told 1 NEWS this is an isolated incident and that the community shouldn't be concerned.

Williams said it will take some time for her family to feel safe again.

"This should serve as a safety warning to parents, West Auckland isn't what it used to be," she said.

"I've lived here for 46 years, I can't believe this has happened."

Witnesses say they saw an elderly woman in grey track pants and police would like to speak with her.