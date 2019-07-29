TODAY |

Police appeal for witnesses after 86-year-old woman critically injured in Invercargill car crash

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an elderly woman was critically injured in a two-car crash in Invercargill on Wednesday.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Morton and Centre streets at around 4pm, police said.

An 86-year-old woman was transported to Southland Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or the movement of the two vehicles - a red Toyota Echo and a dark green Nissan Maxima - before and after the incident.

Anyone with information has been urged to call 105, quoting file number 200618/8238.

New Zealand
Southland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Early morning 7.4 magnitude earthquake shakes New Zealand's East Coast
2
Morning Briefing June 19: Confusion reigns as border blunders rumble on
3
Jacinda Ardern denies personal responsibility over Covid-19 border bungle
4
Benefit application denials based on partner's income skyrocket following pandemic
5
Lucky punter $10.3 million richer after buying winning Lotto Powerball ticket
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:17

Early morning 7.4 magnitude earthquake shakes New Zealand's East Coast
04:45

Kiwi buffet tradition threatened as hotels and restaurants ditch it over health concerns
03:49

Taranaki youngster back to school thanks to patient youth worker, after long-term truancy

00:36

Masks to be compulsory on trans-Tasman flights - Ministry of Health