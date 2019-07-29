Police appeal for witnesses after 86-year-old woman critically injured in Invercargill car crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an elderly woman was critically injured in a two-car crash in Invercargill on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Morton and Centre streets at around 4pm, police said.

An 86-year-old woman was transported to Southland Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or the movement of the two vehicles - a red Toyota Echo and a dark green Nissan Maxima - before and after the incident.