Police appeal for witness of Southland crash that left five-month-old baby and man dead

Police are appealing for the driver of a maroon-coloured vehicle to come forward after the driver possibly witnessed a crash in Southland last week which left a five-month-old girl dead.

Matthew Dale Harris, 22, also died in the four-car crash in Makarewa, north of Invercargill, on September 2. The baby has been identified as Ruby Jane Harris.

The maroon coloured Toyota Prado, or a similar model, was travelling south on State Highway 6 shortly after the crash at about 3.55pm last Wednesday, before it turned into Branxholme-Makarewa Road.

Anyone who knows this person, or the driver themselves, is asked by police to phone 105 and quote file number 200903/1062.