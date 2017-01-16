Police appeal for sightings of woman not seen since before Christmas

Police are appealing for sightings of a 36-year-old woman who has not been seen since December 22.

Missing woman Shelly Crooks Source: NZ police

Shelly Crooks has not been seen since telling a friend in Punakaiki on the West Coast she was going to hitchhike to Opotiki in the Bay of Plenty.

The trip is over 1000km.

She has not made contact with her family, which they say is unusual over the holiday period.

Shelly is 180cm tall and of medium build.

She is an experienced tramper and would be well prepared to go "off grid".