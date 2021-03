Police are appealing for sightings of a 16-year-old girl from Wellington who has been missing for two weeks.

Parengaope (Ope) O’Donnell. Source: 1 NEWS

Parengaope 'Ope' O’Donnell was last seen in the Hutt Valley area on 10 March.

Police say she may have travelled to Levin, Ōtaki, Whanganui and Rotorua.