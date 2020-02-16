Police appeal for sightings of vehicle connected to Tauranga double homicide

A vehicle connected to the Tauranga double homicide is being sought by police.

Police are appealing for the public to come forward if they've seen a blue Ford Territory Ghia AWD with the license plate CDE931. Source: Supplied

The vehicle could be anywhere, police said in statement.

Two men were gunned down on Tuesday night at an address near McLaren Falls, just south of Tauranga.

A 25-year-old Bay of Plenty man was arrested in Christchurch and has been charged in relation to the double-homicide.

The arrest was made at a property in New Brighton and involved multiple police units, including the armed offenders squad.

The man knew the person killed in a police shootout in Tauranga on Thursday night, according to police.

Police were pursuing the vehicle over the double-homicide inquiry. The person shot at police before police shot and killed him.