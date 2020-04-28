Police appeal for sightings of vehicle being used by Southland man who's been missing for almost two weeks

TODAY |

Invercargill Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle in relation to a missing man who was last seen on April 16 in Otautau.

Dale Watene had been using a blue 1995 Isuzu SUV style vehicle with registration CGE638.

This vehicle was located by police on April 18 at Holt Park in Otautau, west of Invercargill.

Police are seeking information that would assist in locating Mr Watene or sightings of his vehicle around the area between 15 April and 18 April 2020.

The 40-year-old is described as being 183cm in height with a thin build.

If you have any information that can assist police please get in contact with Detective Regan Fahey on 0211915198.

