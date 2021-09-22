TODAY |

Police appeal for sightings of missing Waikato teen

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have serious concerns for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Waikato on Tuesday night. 

Morrinsville teenager, Hunter, hasn't been seen since Wednesday night. Source: Supplied

Hunter was last seen at his home in Morrinsville last night wearing a grey cap, grey jersey, long black pants and a pair of sneakers. 

It's thought the teenage boy may have travelled as far away as Ōpōtiki or Kawerau. 

Anyone who has seen Hunter or may know his whereabouts is urged to contact Waikato police on 105. 

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Twenty-three new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak
2
1News' 6pm team show off their stylish moves in TikTok dance vid
3
DOC were advised to euthanise stranded orca Toa and stop human contact with him
4
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Victoria
5
Alert Level 3 confirmed for Waikato’s upper Hauraki
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police concerned for young man missing for four days

Twenty-three new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak

Full video: Hipkins, Bloomfield give Covid update after Auckland moves to Level 3

Govt introduces 10-year plan to target mental distress