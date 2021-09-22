Police appeal for sightings of missing Waikato teen

Police have serious concerns for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Waikato on Tuesday night.

Morrinsville teenager, Hunter, hasn't been seen since Wednesday night. Source: Supplied

Hunter was last seen at his home in Morrinsville last night wearing a grey cap, grey jersey, long black pants and a pair of sneakers.

It's thought the teenage boy may have travelled as far away as Ōpōtiki or Kawerau.