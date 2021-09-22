Police appeal for sightings of missing Waikato teen

Police have serious concerns for the welfare of a 15-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Waikato on Tuesday night.
Morrinsville teenager, Hunter, hasn't been seen since Wednesday night. Source: Supplied
Hunter was last seen at his home in Morrinsville last night wearing a grey cap, grey jersey, long black pants and a pair of sneakers.
It's thought the teenage boy may have travelled as far away as Ōpōtiki or Kawerau.
Anyone who has seen Hunter or may know his whereabouts is urged to contact Waikato police on 105.