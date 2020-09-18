TODAY |

Police appeal for sightings of missing Tauranga woman, whose car was found abandoned

Police are appealing for information about a missing Tauranga woman whose car was found abandoned between Opotiki and Gisborne.

Rebekah Storey was reported missing on Wednesday 9 September.

Her Suzuki Swift, registration CWD620, was found abandoned in Waioeka George, between Opotiki and Gisborne on Wednesday afternoon, seven days after she was reported missing.

Police and her family have serious concerns for the 29-year-old’s welfare, with anyone who may have seen Storey or her vehicle urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 200909/2598.

