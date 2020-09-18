Police appeal for sightings of missing Tauranga woman, whose car was found abandoned

Police are appealing for information about a missing Tauranga woman whose car was found abandoned between Opotiki and Gisborne.

Rebekah Storey. Source: 1 NEWS

Rebekah Storey was reported missing on Wednesday 9 September.

Her Suzuki Swift, registration CWD620, was found abandoned in Waioeka George, between Opotiki and Gisborne on Wednesday afternoon, seven days after she was reported missing.