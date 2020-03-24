Police appeal for sightings of missing Hawke's Bay local, Wayne McGillen

Hawke's Bay Police are seeking the help of the public in locating missing Napier resident, Wayne McGillen.

The 53-year old was last seen leaving Napier on Thursday 19 March in a white Mazda ute, with the registration number LPQ28.

Police are concened for his wellbeing as he is a diabetic and was due to return home on Saturday 21 March.