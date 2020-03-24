TODAY |

Police appeal for sightings of missing Hawke's Bay local, Wayne McGillen

Source:  1 NEWS

Hawke's Bay Police are seeking the help of the public in locating missing Napier resident, Wayne McGillen.

The 53-year old was last seen leaving Napier on Thursday 19 March in a white Mazda ute, with the registration number LPQ28.

Police are concened for his wellbeing as he is a diabetic and was due to return home on Saturday 21 March.

Those who have seen Mr McGillen or know of his whereabouts are asked to contact the Hawke's Bay police on 06 831 0700. 

