Police appeal for sightings of missing Dunedin woman

Police are appealing for sightings of a missing Dunedin woman.
Two images of Amaria Whatuira. Source: Supplied
Dunedin police are concerned for the welfare of 41-year-old Amaria Whatuira, who has been missing for the past six weeks.
Amaria – who goes by the name Mia – hasn’t been seen or heard from since early August. She was last seen at a New World on August 4.
Her home address is in North East Valley, Dunedin, but police believe she could be anywhere in the South Island.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 105 and quote the file number 210916/0897.