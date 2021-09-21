Police appeal for sightings of missing Dunedin woman

Police are appealing for sightings of a missing Dunedin woman.

Two images of Amaria Whatuira. Source: Supplied

Dunedin police are concerned for the welfare of 41-year-old Amaria Whatuira, who has been missing for the past six weeks.

Amaria – who goes by the name Mia – hasn’t been seen or heard from since early August. She was last seen at a New World on August 4.

Her home address is in North East Valley, Dunedin, but police believe she could be anywhere in the South Island.