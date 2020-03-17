Police appeal for sightings of French teenager reported missing one week ago

Police are continuing to appeal for public sightings of a French teenager reported missing one week ago.
Eloi Jean Rolland, 18, was last seen at the Fruitvale Road railway station in the Auckland suburb of New Lynn on Saturday, March 7, after leaving his Birkenhead address the previous evening, detective senior sergeant Marcia Murray said in a statement.
Inquiries suggest the French national may have been making his way to Piha, but police are keeping an open mind around his possible movements, Ms Murray said.
Mr Rolland, described as 170cm tall and of a thin build, was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket, jeans and dark sneakers. He speaks limited English.
Ms Murray said police and Mr Rolland's family are very concerned for his wellbeing.
“Our concerns grow each day that Eloi remains missing and we urge anyone with possible sightings of Eloi since Saturday, 7th March to contact police immediately," she said.
“We have received multiple calls from members of the public with possible sightings of Eloi in the West Auckland area and we are following up this information.
"We want to thank those who have contacted us.”
Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Waitemata Police crime squad on (09) 839 0697, quoting file number 200310/8987, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.