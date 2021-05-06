TODAY |

Police appeal for sightings of 'dangerous' man after Christchurch firearms incident

Source:  1 NEWS

Twenty three-year-old Brandon Jarden is actively being sought by police over a firearms incident in Christchurch, this afternoon. 

Brandon Jarden. Source: Supplied

The incident occurred in Burnside just before 12pm today and saw a primary school and child centre go into lockdown as a precaution. 

It also saw cordons established in the area.

Police say Jarden is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public. 

He is believed to be driving a Toyota Caldina and is likely to be in the Canterbury area.

Police have said they are undertaking inquiries to locate him. 

"We want to reassure the public there will be a visible police presence in the area, as we actively search for Mr Jarden to keep everyone safe."

Anyone who sees Jarden or has any information which may assist police is asked to phone 111 immediately.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

