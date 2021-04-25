Police appeal for sightings of car belonging to man whose death sparked Christchurch homicide investigation

Police are appealing for sightings of a car belonging to a man whose death in Christchurch sparked a homicide investigation yesterday.

A grey Holden Calais with the registration LDE987. Source: New Zealand Police

The investigation was launched after a 50-year-old man was found critically injured at a Sydenham property - he later died of his injuries.

Police are interested in sightings of a grey Holden Calais with the registration LDE987.

The car is believed to have left the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust on Brougham Street at 11.15am on Saturday, April 25, police say.

The vehicle was then abandoned 20 minutes later on Monsaraz Boulevard, near Halswell Road, at around 11.35am.

Police have continued with a scene examination at the housing complex today and are expect to be at the location for at least two more days.

A post mortem for the man is scheduled for tomorrow.