Police appeal for sightings after woman found dead on Wellington beach

A 64-year-old woman who was found dead at a central Wellington beach on Wednesday morning can now be named.

Police are asking for members of the public in the Evans Bay Parade and Hataitai Beach area between 5.30am and 9.30am on Wednesday, who saw a woman dressed in sportswear, to contact investigators. Source: 1 NEWS

Police identified Bernadette Hyland's body at Hataitai Beach on Evans Bay Parade at around 9.45am.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious but enquiries are ongoing, police said in a statement. A post-mortem was carried out on Thursday.

Anyone who may have seen her in the area on Wednesday between 5.30 and 6.30am is asked to contact authorities on 105.

"We are still wanting to confirm Mrs Hyland's movements yesterday morning and are particularly interested in sightings of her in the vicinity of Matai, Rata and Belvedere Roads," a police spokesperson said.