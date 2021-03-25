TODAY |

Police appeal for public's help locating teen missing from Lower Hutt for three weeks

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are appealing for the public’s help locating a Loer Hutt teen missing for around three weeks. 

Rongopai Kissling. Source: New Zealand Police

Rongopai Kissling, 19, has not been seen in the Hutt Valley since Wednesday, March 3 or Thursday, March 4 and his family have concerns for his wellbeing, police say. 

Kissling has been described as being about 170cm tall, of medium build and is known to regularly visit libraries throughout Hutt Valley, particularly Naenae Library.

Anyone who may have seen Kissling or have any information on his whereabouts is urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 210317/0502.

New Zealand
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One person wins $4.25 million in Lotto Powerball
2
CCTV captures brazen theft of Porsche from Auckland dealer's yard
3
Witness speaks of horror as Mainfreight driver caught on camera pulling risky overtaking manoeuvre
4
Epsom double slaying: Hospitalised suspect charged over fatal stabbing of married couple
5
Parliament unanimously passes bereavement leave for miscarriages, stillbirths — second in the world to do so
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Gridlock on Auckland's Southern Motorway after flipped car blocks most lanes
00:41

Epsom double slaying: Hospitalised suspect charged over fatal stabbing of married couple

Person found dead in the water at Northland beach; police investigating
00:32

'This won’t fail' – Council official says Hamilton to Auckland train service set to usher in 'renaissance of rail'