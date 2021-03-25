Police appeal for public's help locating teen missing from Lower Hutt for three weeks

Police are appealing for the public’s help locating a Loer Hutt teen missing for around three weeks.

Rongopai Kissling. Source: New Zealand Police

Rongopai Kissling, 19, has not been seen in the Hutt Valley since Wednesday, March 3 or Thursday, March 4 and his family have concerns for his wellbeing, police say.

Kissling has been described as being about 170cm tall, of medium build and is known to regularly visit libraries throughout Hutt Valley, particularly Naenae Library.