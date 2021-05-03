Police appeal for public's help locating fisherman missing in Raglan since yesterday

Police are appealing for the public's help locating a fisherman missing in Raglan since yesterday morning.

Papanui Point in Raglan. Source: Google Maps

The man, in his 40s, notified a friend yesterday that he was going to fish off the rocks at Papanui Point and would be returning that afternoon, police said.

The man’s vehicle was later located in the Papanui Point carpark, while his belongings were found on the beach.

A search and rescue team has been in the area to help locate the man today but has been unsuccessful, police said.