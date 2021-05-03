Police appeal for public's help locating fisherman missing in Raglan since yesterday

Police are appealing for the public's help locating a fisherman missing in Raglan since yesterday morning.
Papanui Point in Raglan. Source: Google Maps
The man, in his 40s, notified a friend yesterday that he was going to fish off the rocks at Papanui Point and would be returning that afternoon, police said.
The man’s vehicle was later located in the Papanui Point carpark, while his belongings were found on the beach.
A search and rescue team has been in the area to help locate the man today but has been unsuccessful, police said.
Anyone who has been in the Papanui Point area since yesterday morning and has witnessed anything of note has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210503/2078.