Police appeal to public for pictures, video of fatal Hamilton shooting

Source:  1 NEWS

Police investigating a fatal shooting in Hamilton last Wednesday night are appealing to the public to provide them with pictures and video.

It's just five days since an officer was shot and wounded in a separate incident in the city. Source: 1 NEWS

Anyone who was in the area near Hillcrest Road and O'Donoghue Street between 10pm and 10:30pm and has any footage or photographs of the incident is asked to submit these to an online portal that has been set up.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers praised officers for their courage in both Auckland and Hamilton despite the circumstances. Source: 1 NEWS

Anyone else with information that can help is asked to get in touch with police on 105.

Weapon fired at police in fatal Hamilton shooting was semi-automatic

The officer injured in a fall during the incident is in a stable condition and is expected to be released from hospital within the next few days.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers addressed reporters following last night's incident. Source: 1 NEWS

A number of probes into the incident are underway including a police critical incident investigation, a Police Policy, Practice, and Procedure investigation and a mandatory Independent Police Conduct Authority investigation.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
