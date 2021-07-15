Police appeal to public for pictures, video of fatal Hamilton shooting

Police investigating a fatal shooting in Hamilton last Wednesday night are appealing to the public to provide them with pictures and video.
Anyone who was in the area near Hillcrest Road and O'Donoghue Street between 10pm and 10:30pm and has any footage or photographs of the incident is asked to submit these to an online portal that has been set up.
Anyone else with information that can help is asked to get in touch with police on 105.
The officer injured in a fall during the incident is in a stable condition and is expected to be released from hospital within the next few days.
A number of probes into the incident are underway including a police critical incident investigation, a Police Policy, Practice, and Procedure investigation and a mandatory Independent Police Conduct Authority investigation.