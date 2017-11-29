Police appeal to public for information over man's death in Christchurch park

Source:
Police are investigating the sudden death of a male near Edmonds Park in Christchurch overnight.
They are urging anyone who witnessed anything unusual in the area between 2.00am and 3.30am today to contact their nearest police station or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Formal identification has taken place and Police are currently in the process of notifying next of kin.
Police are currently in the Ferry Road area speaking with people to gather further information.
