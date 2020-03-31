Police appeal for public help about missing man in Tongariro homicide investigation

Police are looking into the disappearance of Ricky Wang, a Chinese national and New Zealand permanent resident, asking the public for help while investigating human remains found near Tongariro last week.

Police are investigating after human remains were found on Rangipo Intake Road, off Desert Road, on March 24. Source: New Zealand Police / Supplied

Mr Wang, also known as Bao Chang Wang, was never reported missing in New Zealand, with his family believing he had travelled overseas.

His movements have been unknown since 2017.

Human remains were found buried on Rangipo Intake Rd last week after a tip-off to police, but today police said they're still unable to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Police are treating the death as a homicide and are appealing to the public for any information about Mr Wang's whereabouts or information relating to the case.

"We will have Mandarin-speaking officers available to talk to members of the public wishing to speak with someone in Mandarin," Detective Inspector John Sutton said today.

A dedicated phone line has been set up on 0508 RANGIPO (0508 726 447). Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, referencing Ricky Wang.

Mr Sutton says they're speaking to his family in both New Zealand and China, to check he never left the country under a different identity and to confirm his movements.

Police have also conducted a scene examination at a property in Massey, west Auckland, connected to the case.