Police appeal for missing Christchurch woman to make contact

Police are asking for a missing Christchurch woman to make contact as they continue to investigate her disappearance.

Police are concerned for the safety of Rebecca Mangin. Source: NZ Police

Christchurch Police say they have received some information from the public since they announced they were concerned for the safety of Rebecca Mangin last night, but are continuing to ask for those with information to contact them.

"Police are acting on information as it comes in," a police media spokesperson said.