TODAY |

Police appeal for information about fatal vehicle on horse collision in Bay of Penty

Source:  1 NEWS

Edgecumbe resident Elizabeth Edwards was named today as the person who died after her car hit a horse in the Bay of Plenty region on Saturday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the crash on Te Teko Rd, near Edgecumbe, occured at around 11.15pm on May 9.

The 59-year-old was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police confirmed to 1 NEWS the horse also died at the scene.

A spokesperson said they were appealing for any witnesses to the crash or anyone with information about the ownership of the horse.

Police said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestopper on 0800 555 111 or by calling 105 quoting file number 200510/2604.

New Zealand
Accidents
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full video: Jacinda Ardern explains NZ's staggered move to Covid-19 Alert Level 2
2
Covid-19 live updates: Many businesses can reopen on Thursday, schools to open on Monday, PM announces
3
New Zealand to begin move to Covid-19 Level 2 from Thursday, Jacinda Ardern announces
4
Auckland artist who painted two Māori women without their consent withdraws portraits from public sale
5
Latest Covid-19 cases region-by-region for May 11
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Kiwi entrepreneur's robotic dolphin may solve ethical dilemmas of aquariums
01:03

Business leader concerned Covid-19 crisis could see increased single-use plastics use

Vodafone disconnects elderly customer during lockdown
05:08

What will be allowed in New Zealand under Level 2 restrictions?