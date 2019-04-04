Police appeal for information about fatal vehicle on horse collision in Bay of Penty

Edgecumbe resident Elizabeth Edwards was named today as the person who died after her car hit a horse in the Bay of Plenty region on Saturday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the crash on Te Teko Rd, near Edgecumbe, occured at around 11.15pm on May 9.

The 59-year-old was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police confirmed to 1 NEWS the horse also died at the scene.

A spokesperson said they were appealing for any witnesses to the crash or anyone with information about the ownership of the horse.

Police said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.