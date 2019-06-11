Police appeal for information on Christmas Day armed robbery of Whanganui dairy

Police are appealing for information on a Christmas Day robbery in Whanganui.

At about 4:20pm two people entered the Rangatitikei Street Dairy with a tomahawk and a knife, according to a statement released by police.

They confronted the dairy owners who ran away and locked themselves behind a door.

Police say of the pair tried to kick the locked door down, but was unsuccessful.

The pair fled with cigarettes and cash down Kitchener Street.

Police would like to speak with anyone who recognises the people in the image or has any information about this incident.