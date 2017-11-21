Police appeal for information after Queenstown stabbing that left a man in critical condition

Anyone who finds a knife in the Queenstown CBD is asked to contact police immediately after a fight and stabbing in Queenstown early this morning that left one man in a critical condition.

A second man is in a serious condition after also being stabbed following the confrontation on Camp Street.

Both men have been flown to Dunedin Hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis said that anyone who located a knife in the CBD should contact police immediately on 111.

Police were called to reports of a fight on Camp Street at about 2.20am.

The fight followed some sort of confrontation between two groups and is reported to have involved up to 15 people, according to Detective Senior Sergeant Inglis.

Another person is believed to have been bottled during the fight and may be injured but is yet to make himself known to police.

Police would like to hear from anyone who either witnessed or was involved in this incident.